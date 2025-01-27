January 28 Holiday for schools in Telangana

Students in Telangana have some reason to smile as January 28, that is, Shab-e-Meraj will be an optional holiday. This means that if minority educational institutions announce a holiday then others cannot announce a holiday on the same day.

Shab-e-Meraj is an important festival in the Islamic calendar where the night the Prophet Muhammad ascended heaven is commemorated. Muslims throughout the world mark this festival. In Telangana, the government has made it an optional holiday.

Last year, the Telangana government declared Shab-e-Meraj a general holiday, but this year, it has been left to the discretion of individual institutions. In Jammu and Kashmir, the government has declared a holiday on January 28 to mark Shab-e-Meraj.

Students should check up with their school and college to confirm whether they would be declaring January 28 as a holiday. Apart from Shab-e-Meraj, there are no other holidays in January. After the Sankranti holidays, which started a good 10 days ago, have just ended, the next set of holidays will come in February, when Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on February 21.

