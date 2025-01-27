Your achievement is equally inspiring and commendable, Allu Arjun tells Ajith

Chennai, Jan 27 (IANS) One of the top stars of the Telugu film industry Allu Arjun, who has congratulated all the Padma awardees this year, has in his congratulatory post told Tamil actor Ajith Kumar that his achievement was “equally inspiring and commendable.”

Taking to his X timeline on Monday, Allu Arjun wrote, “Heartfelt congratulations to #NandamuriBalakrishna garu on receiving the prestigious #PadmaBhushan award. This recognition is well-deserved for your contributions in Telugu cinema. My dear #AjithKumar garu, your achievement is equally inspiring and commendable. Also, congratulations to #Shobana garu, @shekharkapur garu, #AnanthNag garu and all the Padma Award honorees. This recognition in arts category pleases my heart with immense joy!”

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar’s racing team, which he owns by the way, too joined in congratulating him.

Taking to their X timeline, Ajith’s racing team wrote, “It’s a moment of immense pride for us to share that our founder, Mr. Ajith Kumar, has been conferred with the Padma Bhushan, a recognition of his extraordinary contributions and unwavering spirit. Join us in wishing him all the best for a future filled with even greater achievements.”

It may be recalled that Ajith, in a message soon after he got to know that he had been conferred the Padma Bhushan award, had thanked people from various sections including his fans.

Ajith, in his thank you note, had specifically mentioned his fans. He had said, “…Lastly, to all my fans, supporters, and well-wishers: Your unwavering love and support have fuelled my passion and dedication. This award is as much yours as it is mine. Thank you all for this incredible honour and for being part of this journey. I am committed to continuing to serve with integrity and passion and wish you all just as well on your own journeys. With utmost gratitude, Ajith Kumar.”

