January 20 Schools Reopen in Rajasthan

The extended winter holidays in the state of Rajasthan finally came to an end on Monday, January 20. Schools across the state, which were closed given the severe cold wave and dense fog, reopened today, Monday. The scheduled date for ending the winter break was January 16, but it was extended till January 19 in various districts due to the extreme weather conditions.

Holiday Extensions in Various Districts

Whereas the schools in Jaipur resumed on January 16, in Kota, Ajmer, Deeg, Bundi, Pratapgarh, and Chittorgarh, schools remained shut till January 18. The district collectors had extended the winter break in these districts due to the severe cold wave.

With the reopening of schools from today, classes will resume as per the regular schedule. The restrictions imposed earlier, including the closure of schools for classes 1 to 5, have been lifted.

Winter Holidays: A Much-Needed Break

The extended winter holidays had come as a much-needed respite for students, who were braving the harsh weather conditions. Even though the holidays were extended due to extreme weather conditions, they allowed students to unwind and rejuvenate themselves.

Weather Forecast

The Meteorological Department has forecast that the weather will be mostly normal across the state on Monday. Though it will be a bit cold in the mornings, the day will be sunny.

