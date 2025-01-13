January 13 Holiday for schools in Kerala due to Tiger threat

As a precautionary measure, the District Collector has declared Monday, January 13 a local holiday for four schools in the Amarakkuni area near Pulppalli in Kerala. This move is taken to protect the region's children from danger. It is known that tomorrow is a Public holiday on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

The four schools that will remain closed are MMGHSS, Kappiset; Sree Narayana ALP School; Deva Matha ALP School, Adikkolli; and St Mary's English Medium School, Adikkolli. The decision has been taken because a problem tiger in the locality killed another goat, and fears for the safety of residents, especially children, are high.

The holiday declaration is a temporary measure to ensure the safety of the students as many are from tribal settlements and will have to cross coffee plantations to get to school. The residents have been cautioned by the forest department, urging them to stay indoors until the tiger can be caught.

Forest department teams, including the Rapid Response Team, have been conducting night vigils and cage traps in the area. So far, the elusive tiger has been spotted by neighbours of the affected farmer who said they saw it drag away the goat.

The situation is being closely monitored, and further updates on the holiday and the tiger capture efforts are expected soon.

