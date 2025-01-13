This is what Sneha Ullal is doing while she has a fever

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Sneha Ullal, who has worked in movies such as “Lucky: No Time for Love” starring Salman Khan, is watching crime drama thriller “Black Warrant” while she has a fever.

Sneha, who was last seen on screen in the film “Love You Loktantra” in 2022, took to her Instagram stories, where she uploaded a picture. In the photograph, she is seen resting on a couch and holding onto a cup of tea.

There is a bottle of water kept next to her and on the screen the Netflix series “Black Warrant”, starring Zahan Kapoor, Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, and Anurag Thakur, is being played.

She captioned the post: “Fever on, movie on, hot tea on.”

Talking about “Black Warrant”, it is based on the 2019 non-fiction book “Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer” by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury, about Gupta's time as a rookie jailer at Tihar Prisons.

Talking about Sneha, she made her movie debut in the 2005 Hindi movie Lucky: No Time for Love opposite Salman Khan. “Lucky: No Time For Love”, depicts the story of two lovers in war-torn Russia. She then appeared with Sohail Khan in Aryan.

Sneha made her debut in Telugu movies with Ullasamga Utsahamga, which turned out to be a huge hit. She was then seen in the Telugu movie Her Nenu Meeku Telusa?. It was followed by an appearance in the song Nuvvu ready in the Telugu movie King opposite Nagarjuna.

Her 2010 release Simha opposite Balakrishna turned out to be a blockbuster.

Sneha was brought up in the Middle East in Muscat, Oman. Later, she moved to Mumbai with her mother and attended Durelo Convent High School and studied at Vartak College. Arpita, sister of Salman spotted her and she got to act at 17 in 2003 when she just completed her 12th standard in the Hindi film Lucky: No Time for Love.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.