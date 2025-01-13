OTT Releases This Week : Celebrate Pongal With 16 New OTT Film Releases

Sankranthi celebrations are in full swing in the Telugu states, as people from cities head to their villages to enjoy the festival. Starting today with Bhogi, the festivities will continue for three days. Alongside the celebrations, several movies are set to bring extra joy to the festival.

In theaters, films like Game Changer and Daku Maharaj are already out, while Sankranthiki Vasthunam, starring Venkatesh, will hit the screens on the festival day, adding to the buzz.

For those who prefer watching movies at home, OTT platforms offer a variety of entertainment options this Sankranthi. However, this year’s OTT lineup lacks major blockbuster releases, which is a downside. The most notable release is Viduthalai Part-2, starring Vijay Sethupathi. Along with this, I Want to Talk, a Bollywood film, and several Hollywood series will also stream.

Here’s what you can watch on different platforms:

Netflix:

Singles Inferno (Korean Reality Show) Season 4 – Jan 14

With Love Megan (Hollywood) – Jan 15

Joe Kitty (Korean Series) Season 2 – Jan 16

Back in Action (Hollywood Movie) – Jan 17

The Roshans (Hindi Documentary Series) – Jan 17

Amazon Prime Video:

I Want to Talk (Hindi Movie) – Jan 17

Paatal Lok (Season 2) – Jan 17

Disney Plus Hotstar:

Power of Paanch (Hindi Series) – Jan 17

Zee5:

Viduthalai 2 (Tamil Movie) – Jan 17

Sony Liv:

Pani (Malayalam Movie) – Jan 16

Jio Cinema:

Speak No Evil (Hollywood Movie) – Jan 13

Harley Quinn (Season 5) – Jan 17

Epic On:

Griha Lakshmi (Hindi Series) - January 16

Lion's Gate Play:

Hell Boy: The Crooked Man (Hollywood Movie) - January 17

Manorama Max:

I Am Kathalan (Malayalam Movie) - January 17

Amazon MX Player:

Chidiya Ud (Hindi Series) - January 15

Enjoy the festive season with these exciting movies and shows!