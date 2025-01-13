OTT Releases This Week : Celebrate Pongal With 16 New OTT Film Releases
Sankranthi celebrations are in full swing in the Telugu states, as people from cities head to their villages to enjoy the festival. Starting today with Bhogi, the festivities will continue for three days. Alongside the celebrations, several movies are set to bring extra joy to the festival.
In theaters, films like Game Changer and Daku Maharaj are already out, while Sankranthiki Vasthunam, starring Venkatesh, will hit the screens on the festival day, adding to the buzz.
For those who prefer watching movies at home, OTT platforms offer a variety of entertainment options this Sankranthi. However, this year’s OTT lineup lacks major blockbuster releases, which is a downside. The most notable release is Viduthalai Part-2, starring Vijay Sethupathi. Along with this, I Want to Talk, a Bollywood film, and several Hollywood series will also stream.
Here’s what you can watch on different platforms:
Netflix:
Singles Inferno (Korean Reality Show) Season 4 – Jan 14
With Love Megan (Hollywood) – Jan 15
Joe Kitty (Korean Series) Season 2 – Jan 16
Back in Action (Hollywood Movie) – Jan 17
The Roshans (Hindi Documentary Series) – Jan 17
Amazon Prime Video:
I Want to Talk (Hindi Movie) – Jan 17
Paatal Lok (Season 2) – Jan 17
Disney Plus Hotstar:
Power of Paanch (Hindi Series) – Jan 17
Zee5:
Viduthalai 2 (Tamil Movie) – Jan 17
Sony Liv:
Pani (Malayalam Movie) – Jan 16
Jio Cinema:
Speak No Evil (Hollywood Movie) – Jan 13
Harley Quinn (Season 5) – Jan 17
Epic On:
Griha Lakshmi (Hindi Series) - January 16
Lion's Gate Play:
Hell Boy: The Crooked Man (Hollywood Movie) - January 17
Manorama Max:
I Am Kathalan (Malayalam Movie) - January 17
Amazon MX Player:
Chidiya Ud (Hindi Series) - January 15
Enjoy the festive season with these exciting movies and shows!