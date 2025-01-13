Prez Murmu, Vice Prez Dhankhar extend greetings on Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar extended their heartfelt wishes to the people of India on Monday, on the auspicious occasions of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu.

Taking to X, President Murmu shared, "On the auspicious occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Indian people living in the country and abroad. These festivals are a symbol of our rich cultural heritage and unity in diversity. These festivals celebrated in different regions of India express respect for nature."

Highlighting the agricultural significance of these celebrations, she added, "These festivals related to agriculture are also opportunities to express gratitude to our farmers for their tireless hard work. I wish that this holy festival brings happiness and prosperity in the life of every person."

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also conveyed his greetings, posting on X, "Warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Magha Bihu, and Pongal. These festivals, each uniquely celebrated across our nation's diverse landscapes, represent our age-old tradition of honouring the harvest season."

"May the sacred flames of Lohri and Magha Bihu dispel all adversity, may the soaring kites of Makar Sankranti fill our hearts with jubilation, and may the traditional sweetness of Pongal bring forth moments of celebration and happiness," he added.

These traditional harvest festivals, celebrated across India, showcase the country's unity in diversity.

Makar Sankranti, also known as Uttarayana, marks the transition of the sun from the zodiac sign of Sagittarius (Dhanu) to Capricorn (Makara). Observed annually on January 14 (or January 15 in leap years), the festival signifies the sun's northward movement, dedicated to the solar deity, Surya, and symbolising new beginnings.

The celebrations are marked by colourful decorations, kite flying, and community gatherings. Rural children in some regions go house to house singing songs and collecting treats.

The festivals also mark the change in seasons, signalling the departure of winter and the arrival of spring, filling hearts with hope and joy.

