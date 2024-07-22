IIIT Nuzvid counselling starts today: RGUKT

RGUKT will conduct admissions counselling for Nuzvid, Idupulapaya, Ongole, and Srikakulam's IIIT starting today. The counselling will commence on July 22 and will be overseen by Admission Convenor Acharya Sandra Amaredrakumar.

Counselling will take place on July 22nd and 23rd at Nuzvid and Idupulapaya and on July 24th and 25th at Ongole IIIT for selected students from Idupulapaya IIIT. On July 26th and 27th, counselling sessions for selected candidates from Srikakulam IIIT will be held, respectively. The admission counselling will begin at 9 AM at Nuzvid IIIT.

