Balineni’s Double Game Exposed: YSRCP Slams Balineni for Betrayal and Political Opportunism

Ongole, March 15: YSR Congress Party Ongole constituency coordinator Chunduri Ravibabu has strongly condemned former minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy for his remarks against former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Janasena’s formation day event. YSRCP leaders accused Balineni of betraying the party that empowered him, indulging in rampant corruption, and tarnishing its reputation through covert political maneuvering. Dismissing his claims of sacrifice and loyalty as baseless, they highlighted his opportunistic nature and self-serving agenda.

Countering Balineni’s criticism of YS Jagan, the leaders credited YV Subba Reddy for securing his MLA ticket despite opposition. They also refuted his assertion of sacrificing a ministerial post, pointing out that he joined YSRCP only after being excluded from Kiran Kumar Reddy’s cabinet, having previously served under Rosaiah.

Further, they alleged that Balineni amassed illicit wealth using his father-in-law as a benami and squandered crores on extravagant gambling trips to Sri Lanka, Goa, and Russia—far beyond his family’s legitimate earnings.

Holding him responsible for weakening YSRCP in Prakasam district, the leaders accused him of fostering dissent and secretly supporting the TDP between 2014 and 2019. His recent remarks at the Janasena event were branded as disloyal and hypocritical. They also demanded that he clarify his YS family connections through Subba Reddy and account for his vast assets, including lucrative quartz and granite leases.

Former PDCC Bank Chairman Madashi Venkayya blamed Balineni for YSRCP’s setbacks in Prakasam, alleging that he obstructed YS Jagan’s directives and misused his power for personal gain. With Balineni’s departure, he remarked, the party has found stability, reducing him to a minor figure in Janasena, desperately seeking political relevance by attacking YS Jagan.

The leaders vowed to expose Balineni’s deceit, urging the public to see his envious outbursts as nothing more than an attempt to revive his dwindling political career. They pledged to hold him accountable for betraying YSRCP and the people of Prakasam, predicting that, despite his boasts, he would remain politically irrelevant in Hyderabad.