Officer on Duty OTT Release on March 20 on Netflix

Officer on Duty, the Malayalam action thriller starring Kunchacko Boban, has been a hit since its theatrical release on February 20. Following its commercial success, the film is now set to premiere on Netflix on March 20. It will be available in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and with English subtitles.

The movie, directed by Jithy Ashraf and written by Shahi Kabir, follows the story of a demoted police officer, played by Kunchacko Boban. He is tasked with investigating a fake gold chain case, which soon uncovers a bigger criminal network involving drug peddlers targeting teenage girls for revenge. The film blends action and suspense with a gripping storyline, making it an exciting watch for crime thriller fans.

Officer on Duty also features a strong ensemble cast, including Jagadish, Priyamani, Vishak Nair, and Aadukalam Naren, who add depth to the engaging plot. Produced by Martin Prakkat, Renjith Nair, and Siby Chavara, the film has gained significant attention for its thrilling narrative.

The movie has already become the second highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025 and is expected to continue its success on Netflix. Fans can now enjoy this fast-paced crime thriller from the comfort of their homes starting March 20.