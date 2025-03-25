DSC 2025 Free Coaching at AP BC Study Circle, Ongole - Check Details

If you're a BC or EWS (EBC) candidate in Prakasam district, here's a great opportunity for you! The AP BC Study Circle Ongole is offering free online training to help prepare for the Mega DSC 2025 exams.

This initiative is designed to assist eligible candidates in getting ready for the highly anticipated exams. Director M. Anjala shared the news on Monday, encouraging all interested candidates to apply for the training.

To apply, candidates must visit the AP BC Study Circle Ongole office in the Government Office Complex, located opposite the District Collector's Office. Along with their application, candidates need to bring several documents, including educational qualifications, TET marks, caste verification certificate, income certificate, Aadhaar copy, and two passport-size photographs.

For further details or assistance, candidates can contact the office at 08592-231232, 9989285530, or 8985090926. Don’t miss out on this valuable chance to prepare for the Mega DSC 2025 exams!