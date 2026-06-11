YS Jagan Demands CBI Probe Into Mega DSC Scam

YSRCP Chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, alleging that the TDP-led coalition government's administration has been plagued by a long history of examination paper leaks and irregularities. Referring to the latest allegations surrounding the DSC teacher recruitment examination, Jagan asserted that "leaks have become the hallmark of Chandrababu's governance."

Addressing the media, Jagan read out what he described as a long list of paper leak scandals that occurred under Chandrababu's leadership over the years.

"Chandrababu's administration has always been synonymous with leaks. In 1995, Class 10 question papers were leaked. In 1996, EAMCET Engineering papers were leaked. In 1997, Intermediate examination papers were leaked. In 2017, the Class 10 Science paper was leaked. In 2019, another Class 10 paper leak surfaced. In 2025, B.Ed examination papers were leaked, followed by the leak of the Class 10 Mathematics paper. Now, allegations of irregularities and leaks have emerged in the DSC teacher recruitment process. This is Chandrababu's record when it comes to safeguarding examinations," Jagan remarked.

'Government Targeting Those Who Raise Questions'

The former Chief Minister alleged that instead of addressing the concerns raised by unemployed youth and job aspirants, the TDP government was resorting to intimidation.

"Whenever these failures are exposed, Chandrababu loses his composure. Instead of providing answers, his government is filing cases, making arrests, and attempting to silence those who question it. But Chandrababu must remember that this is the Gen Z era, and Gen Alpha is already emerging. Information cannot be suppressed anymore. The more you try to block it, the stronger it grows," Jagan said.

He warned that the youth who feel cheated by the recruitment process would not forgive the government.

"The betrayed youth of Andhra Pradesh will not remain silent. They will certainly teach this government a lesson. Truth cannot be buried forever. More facts will come out in the days ahead," he asserted.

YS Jagan Insists on CBI Investigation

Jagan reiterated YSRCP's demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the DSC controversy, claiming there was sufficient evidence warranting an independent inquiry.

"We are demanding a CBI investigation because substantial evidence is already available. If the probe goes deeper, many more shocking facts are likely to emerge. Since Chandrababu's own son is serving as the Education Minister, the government has no intention of conducting an impartial investigation. Instead, they are trying to evade accountability through counter-attacks and political diversion," he alleged.

'YSRCP Will Fight for Justice'

Recalling his recent interaction with DSC candidates, Jagan said he had assured them that YSRCP would continue its legal and political battle on their behalf.

"When DSC candidates met me a week ago, I promised them that I would fight for justice. I assured them that YSRCP would pursue every legal avenue available. If justice is still denied, once we return to power, we will constitute a special commission to re-verify the entire process. Those who suffered injustice will be given justice, and those responsible for wrongdoing will be held accountable," Jagan said.

The YSRCP chief maintained that the party would continue to stand with unemployed youth and DSC aspirants until a fair and transparent investigation into the recruitment controversy is conducted.