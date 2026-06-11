Peddi OTT Release to Offer a Longer 3 Hours 25 Minutes Experience

Ram Charan’s blockbuster film Peddi received a strong response at the box office, but many viewers felt that some important scenes were missing from the theatrical version. Following the feedback, the makers are now reportedly preparing a longer version of the film for its OTT release on Netflix.

One of the major criticisms was that Jagapathi Babu’s character, Appalasuri, deserved more screen time and emotional depth. The actor himself recently said that a few additional bonding scenes between his character and Ram Charan’s role would have made the story even more effective.

Audiences also felt that the relationship between Ram Charan’s character and Janhvi Kapoor’s Achiyyamma was not explored fully in the theatrical cut. Several scenes that showed their emotional connection and how Achiyyamma influenced the hero’s transformation were reportedly removed due to runtime constraints.

According to reports, these deleted scenes, along with a few other sequences before the pre-climax, are expected to be restored in the OTT version. The makers are said to be working on a 3-hour and 25-minute cut of the film for Netflix.

The extended version is expected to provide a more complete narrative and stronger emotional impact. There is also speculation that some scenes featuring Janhvi Kapoor, which were removed from the theatrical release, could be included in the OTT version.

Fans are also curious to know whether scenes involving supporting actors such as Satya, whose role was limited in theatres, will be added back in the longer cut.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, with Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu playing important characters. The film’s music is composed by A.R. Rahman.