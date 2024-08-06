How Heavy Bags effecting Health of School Students?

In today's educational systems, everyone mainly focuses on academics and extracurricular activities. However, students with heavy bags on their shoulders are majorly overlooked. Many students often need help to carry their heavy bags with books. These stationary and other necessary items weigh the bag a ton. The health issues caused by these heavy school bags are concerning.

The biggest problem is not just carrying heavy bags but also climbing floors in school buildings. Due to this, students often suffer from back, disc, and other related health problems. According to reports, students were usually seen carrying bags that weighed higher than recommended. Many schools don't even have proper ventilation, increasing breathing problems. Doctors say that students from corporate schools often suffer from knees, back and disc pains from a young age.

Heavy school bags on the back and climbing a number of floors intensify health issues. Leaning on one side with the heavy bags increases scoliosis/kyphosis. This condition can increase pain in the neck and lower back, leading to an effect on the hands.

Here's what to do...

Educational systems should reduce the number of books carried in school bags.

Making the school floors not more than one is the better way to reduce the struggle.

Mandatory 45-minute games or physical activities should be made to make students more active.

Allowing students to carry only necessary things in their school bags.

