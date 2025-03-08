YSRCP to launch State-wide stir on March 12 over fee reimbursement dues

The YSRCP is set to launch a State-wide agitation on March 12, demanding that the TDP-led NDA government clear the outstanding dues related to students' fee reimbursement.

At the launch of the 'Yuvatha Poru' poster at the YSRCP office in Tadepalli on Saturday, Rajya Sabha MP YV Subba Reddy stated that party leaders, activists, and student parents will conduct rallies and stage protests in front of Collectorates across the State.

Speaking to the media, Subba Reddy emphasized that the YSRCP is committed to fighting for the rights of both students and unemployed youth. He added that a memorandum would be submitted to the State government, highlighting the challenges faced by students due to the non-clearance of fee reimbursement dues.

Additionally, the Rajya Sabha MP criticized the NDA government for failing to extend the promised support to unemployed youth, stressing that the youth are struggling due to a lack of job opportunities. He also accused the Chandrababu Naidu government of attempting to privatize medical colleges for its 'selfish interests.'

Subba Reddy concluded by urging party leaders and activists to ensure the success of the 'Yuvatha Poru' campaign.