NEET-UG 2024 Paper leakage: One more arrested!

The controversy surrounding the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET-UG) 2024 has caused chaos in the education system. Recently, the Supreme Court ordered the National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the revised merit lists. Although the results have been announced, the CBI is still investigating the paper leakage case.

In a recent development, the CBI has arrested the mastermind, Sushanth, from Odisha and remanded him for five days. So far, 42 individuals have been arrested in this case, including Salwar Sandeep, another key figure, who was apprehended on August 4. Sandeep is an MBBS student in Patna and has been produced in court, where he has also been remanded for five days.

The CBI has filed a charge sheet in the paper leakage case, listing 13 individuals, including four NEET candidates, one junior engineer, and two kingpins. The charge sheet also includes some parents among the accused.

