AP TET-2024: Applications end with Over 4.2 Lakh Submissions

The application process for Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP-TET) 2024 has ended on August 3. As per the reports, this year, the officials have received a considerable number of applications. The education department has received 4,27,300 applications this year.

From the total applications, 1,82,609 for Paper-1 Secondary Grade Teacher posts and 2662 for Paper-2 Secondary Grade Teacher (Special education) applications were received. According to the officials, 64,036 applications for Paper-2A languages and 1,04,788 for Maths and Science were received. Among the other applications, 70,767 applications were received for Social studies, and 2,438 applications were received for school assistance.

As the application process ends, the hall tickets will be released a week before the examination. According to the statements made by the Director of School Education Vijayaramaraju, the exams are scheduled to be conducted from October 3 to 20. The 20% weightage of TET in DSC played a significant role in increasing the applications.

