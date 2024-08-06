Karan Suchak cycles to 'Main Hoon Saath Tere' set to beat traffic

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Actor Karan Suchak, who is currently seen in the show ‘Main Hoon Saath Tere', has found a unique way to stay fit by cycling from his home to the set. This approach also helps him avoid peak traffic in the city while maintaining his health.

Talking about his new workout routine, Karan, who plays the role of Suyash, shared: “These days, Mumbai rains cause huge traffic jams throughout the expressway, especially in the morning and evening when everyone travels to work. That’s when I got the idea of cycling to the set. I get to zoom past all the cars stuck in traffic and reach my destination in 1.5 hours.”

“It’s a great way to avoid wasting time in traffic and stay fit at the same time. I consider cycling to be one of the best forms of workout. I suggest to all my fans that next time, whenever you foresee a route that will be jam-packed, consider hopping on a cycle instead. It’s actually fun, but in the rain, please travel wearing a windcheater or a raincoat because safety comes first,” he added.

While Karan continues to enjoy his bicycle ride to the sets of the show, the drama has intensified with Anushka (Praachi Bohra) trying to take Kian away from Aryaman (Karan Vohra) and Janvi (Ulka Gupta).

It will be interesting for the viewers to see how Janvi will keep Kian to herself, despite Anushka being his real mother.

‘Main Hoon Saath Tere’ airs on Zee TV.

Meanwhile, Karan is known for his work in shows like ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, ‘Savitri - Ek Prem Kahani’, ‘Pavitra Rishta’, ‘Mahabharat’, ‘Sinhasan Battisi’, ‘Maharakshak: Devi’, ‘Siya Ke Ram’, ‘Peshwa Bajirao’, ‘Meri Hanikarak Biwi’, ‘Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Paani’, ‘Sirf Tum’, ‘Jai Hanuman - Sankatmochan Naam Tiharo’, ‘Swaraj’, and ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’.

