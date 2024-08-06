Tollywood producer-director Komari Janaiah Naidu dies by suicide

Komari Janaiah Naidu (44), a producer-cum-director belonging to the Telugu film industry, is no more. He was found dead at a hotel in Kukatpally's Bhagya Nagar on Tuesday.

As per reports, Naidu was found hanging to a ceiling in his hotel room. After a staff member found him dead, the hotel management alerted the local police. The police have registered a case and are conducting preliminary investigation to rule out foul play.

After directing several movies, Naidu started a production house named Tholubommala Sithralu on which he made a small film titled 'GST (God Saithan Technology)' a few years ago. The film turned out to be a flop.