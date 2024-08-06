Avinash on re-release of ‘Laila Majnu’: Takes me back to the time when it first got released

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's “Laila Majnu”, which hit the screens in 2018 got re-released in Kashmir. Upon seeing the love pouring onto the movie, its lead actor Avinash Tiwary said it took him back to the time when it first got released.

The film was re-release in Srinagar on August 2 and was a full house. Avinash and the director too received a warm welcome from the fans.

Talking about the overwhelming response, Avinash said: "With ‘Laila Majnu’ re-releasing, there are so many beautiful memories that are coming back. It feels surreal that it all started with my recent visit to Kashmir and a fan got to know about it and from a single fan meet it soon turned into a massive meet and greet.”

He added: “This led to Laila Majnu's craze in Kashmir piquing up, and with re-release in Srinagar it takes me back to the time when it first got released. I feel excited and nervous all over again. I am glad that Kashmir was such a delightful experience."

In an interview with IANS, Triptii, who played Laila in the film, shared an anecdote saying that she did not initially go to the auditions for the film. Instead, she was spotted by the film’s casting director.

“I was not there to audition, but the casting director found me. He said I looked Kashmiri and should audition for it, and that’s how I got that film. That’s when I thought maybe there is something for me here, and I should take it seriously.”

The romantic drama is based on Layla and Majnun, a classic folklore.

Talking about Avinash’s work, the actor was recently seen in the film “Madgaon Express”, which marked the directorial debut of actor Kunal Kemmu. He starred alongside names such as Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam.

