Ashi Singh on playing a lawyer in ‘Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil’: It pushed me to grow as an actor

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Actress Ashi Singh will be seen playing the role of a lawyer in the upcoming show “Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil.”

Recently, she shared how this role has pushed her to grow as an actor. Speaking about her role, Ashi shared, “The moment I read about Kairi, I knew she was someone I wanted to bring to life. Kairi is someone who is managing the chaos of raising her family, working part-time, and excelling in her studies. She is in final year law and is determined to become a lawyer.”

“She believes in doing what’s right and never backs down from standing up for herself or others, especially when unsolicited opinions come her way, this is something I find very inspiring. What also excites me is the quirky, offbeat love story at the heart of the show. As an actor, I always look for roles that push me to grow, and Kairi is definitely doing that for me,” Singh added.

Talking about his role, Shabir Ahluwalia had earlier stated in a statement, “My character is quite different; he is not a perfect guy. He is a little flawed and has got his quirks. It is not the so-called hero that you are used to seeing on television or in movies, so it is very interesting to play the role. It was a conscious decision for me to take up a role which is different from what I have done so far.”

“Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil” will star Shabir as Yug, a character that marks a departure from his usual “adarsh” roles. The story revolves around Kairi, a strong-willed and compassionate young woman raised in a middle-class Delhi household. From a young age, Kairi has shouldered the responsibility of raising her three younger siblings, shaping her into a fiercely independent individual with strong values.

Interestingly, as per the latest reports, the show is being touted as the first AI-driven fiction television series, marking a unique experiment in the world of television.

The upcoming family drama will soon air on Sony SAB.

