Gauahar Khan and Isha Malviya’s romantic comedy ‘Lovely Lolla’ wraps up

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) The romantic comedy series "Lovely Lolla," featuring Gauahar Khan and Isha Malviya, has successfully concluded its first season.

Produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey under their banner Dreamiyata Dramaa, the show premiered on YouTube on December 25, 2024. Isha and Gauahar headline the cast as Lovely Chaddha and Lolla Chawla, respectively. Reflecting on the experience, Isha shared, “Playing Lovely has been a transformative journey. She’s fiery, passionate, and deeply emotional. I feel so lucky to have portrayed her, especially in such a unique and layered story.”

Gauahar Khan added, “Lolla is one of the most memorable roles I’ve played. Her strength, sass, and vulnerability made her feel so real. The audience's response has been heartwarming.”

The show’s producers, Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey, also expressed gratitude for the show’s success. “We knew this story would stir conversation. It’s not just about love—it’s about identity, boundaries, and what happens when generations clash and connect,” said Sargun. Ravie added, “With Lovely Lolla, we wanted to create something fresh and fearless. The love pouring in from viewers shows that heartfelt storytelling still resonates.”

The story centers on the vibrant yet tumultuous relationship between Lovely and Lolla, a mother and daughter whose bond is tested when they fall for the same man, leading to a hilarious and emotional ride. In Episode 35, the penultimate chapter, the creators took fans on a nostalgic journey, revisiting the moments that made audiences fall in love with the show.

‘Lovely Lolla’ also features Nikhil Khurana as Arjun Malhotra, Dolly Ahluwalia, Shefali Rana, and others. While this project marks Gauahar’s first professional collaboration with producers Ravi and Sargun, Isha earlier portrayed a parallel lead in their TV show “Udaariyaan.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.