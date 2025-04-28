Reaching FA Cup final not going to confuse that season has been good: Guardiola

Wembley, April 28 (IANS) Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said his side cannot get confused that this season has been a success after reaching the FA Cup final for the third time in a row.

A fine all-round display saw City overcome a resolute and dogged Nottingham Forest 2-0 in Sunday’s semi-final clash at Wembley. It sealed City’s place in a third straight FA Cup final in their seventh successive semi-final appearance in the competition.

With reaching the FA Cup final, City kept alive their last chance of silverware in the 2024-25 season.

"The damage would be minimum. It's not going to confuse that the season has been good. The club has to take the decision, the right ones, so next season will be better. We are a thousand million points behind Liverpool. This season has not been good because what defines it is the Premier League. Since I have been here always we have been there but we try to avoid the damage and qualify for the Champions League," Guardiola said.

"We have five days to play a team like Wolves who are playing really good. We have four finals in the league and then unbelievably pleased to play Crystal Palace here. Yesterday you saw how good they are," he added.

Guardiola was also full of praise for a superb all-round display from Lewis, who was a surprise inclusion in central midfield alongside Mateo Kovacic, with Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan amongst those on the bench.

"Rico and Nico O’Reilly played really good. Really pleased. Rico helps us a lot as a full-back, coming inside but I think his perfect position is in the pocket. He moves really well in small spaces like Phil (Foden). You have to be aggressive in the next action. Rico since he landed with us he’s been really good.

"When we play really good and drop the opponents in the final third, we need players that can move in those small spaces. Rico’s one of the best at that I have ever seen. He showed his fantastic quality with the goal," said Guardiola.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.