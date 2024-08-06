Ismail Haniyeh’s deputy likely to become interim head of Hamas

Tel Aviv, Aug 6 (IANS) The Hamas will select a new leader on an interim basis to replace Ismail Haniyeh, its political head who was assassinated in Tehran on July 31, as per media reports.

Arabic media outlets have reported that Khalil al-Hayya, who is the deputy to Haniyeh in the Hamas hierarchy, is likely to become the interim head of the group and internal deliberations are on within Hamas for this.

However, the names of Hanieyh’s predecessor Khaled Mashal and Mousa Abu Marzook who is a senior leader of the outfit, are also being deliberated upon as probable replacements for Haniyeh who was the face of Hamas in international discussions.

Meanwhile, the indirect hostage talks between Israel and Hamas have fallen apart after the assassination of Haniyeh. According to reports in Hebrew media, the talks are suspended for the time being and both Qatar and Egypt, who were part of the mediatory talks, are not pursuing the discussions.

However an Israeli negotiating team is still in Cairo and according to sources, the Israel team is in the Egyptian capital for talks regarding the presence of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the Philadelphi corridor and Rafah crossing. Sources said that this team does not have anything to do with the hostage mediatory talks.

Meanwhile, Israel's security establishment has prepared itself for any eventuality of a possible attack from Iran. Sources in Israel's defence ministry told IANS that the country was fully prepared for any attack from Iran.

The sources also said that there are deliberations within the security apparatus of Israel to go for an offensive against Iran before Tehran strikes Israel.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.