Dhruva Sarja’s Martin trailer wows netizens

Director Prashant Neel’s 2018 KGF franchise redefined the action movies in the country. The Kannada movie became a pan-Indian hit and changed the perception of the Kannada Film Industry.
Another Kannada film is making waves on social media ahead of it’s release. Makers of the highly-anticipated movie ‘Martin’ featuring Dhruva Sarja released the film’s trailer. The film’s trailer promises to be a high-octane film. The lead character Dhruva Sarja is shown taking on the arch-enemy Pakistan. The glimpses show that the director has relied on VFX to create the impact of the storyline.
Social media users have started comparing Dhruva’s expression in the movie with Sunny Deol of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001). The film is set for its theatrical release in 11 languages on October 11, 2024. Mani Sharma has composed the music for the movie. Dhruva has KD-The Devil in the pipeline.
