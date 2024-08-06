Samantha charges bomb for for Citadel

No doubt Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a talented actress and is also a hard working woman. Recently, Varun Dhawan, co-actor from Citadel: Honey Bunny web series, praised her for shooting despite getting diagnosed with myositis.

After a long hiatus from showbiz, the Southern actress will be seen in the Raj & DK’s web series Citadel. Because of her acting skills, Samantha is counted among the highest-paid actresses in the country. She hit the headline for demanding Rs 5 crore remuneration for her fiery performance in the “Oo Antava” dance number from the film “Pushpa.”

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the actress is charging a bomb for her role in the new spy thriller. According to some media portals, Samantha has reportedly charged a whopping Rs. 10 crore for her role in the highly-anticipated web series.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is bankrolled by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo (also known as Russo Brothers) and Mike Larocca. In this Indian web series, Samantha and Varun are essaying roles of spies named Honey and Bunny respectively.

