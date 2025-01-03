Holidays 2025: Fun Activities for Indian Students

Holidays are finally here! The list for the year 2025 holidays is out, and students can plan their breaks. The question is: do you know what you can do during these holidays to make the most of your time? This article examines some exciting ideas for how students can utilize their holidays productively and have fun at the same time.

Learn a New Skill

Holidays are the perfect time to learn a new skill or hobby. You can enrol in online courses or attend workshops to learn anything from cooking to coding. Who knows, you might discover a new passion!

Volunteer Work

Giving back to society is a nice way to pass your holidays. You can give your time as a volunteer for local NGOs or animal shelters and participate in the beach cleanup movement. You are doing something positive for society; you are making new friends along the way; and you can gain valuable experience.

Holidays are the best excuse to travel and discover new places. You can plan a trip with your family or friends to a nearby city or a national park. Make sure to capture all the memories by taking plenty of photos and writing a travel journal.

Read and Learn

You can spend your holidays reading and learning if you're not the adventurous type. You can catch up on your favourite books, try out new genres, or take online courses to learn a new language or skill.

Spend time with loved ones.

Holidays are the ideal time to hang out with family and friends. You can opt for a movie night, engage in board games, or pack a picnic and head out.

You can always try new recipes and cook your way to unity.

Summer Camps

Some organizations have come up with a summer camp schedule that offers interesting learning and fun to kids. You will find camps teaching sports, art, or sciences and technology related.

Engagement in Sports and Games

If you are a sports enthusiast, you can spend your holidays participating in sports tournaments or attending sports camps. You can also learn new games or participate in board game competitions.

Start a Journal or Blog

Holidays are a great time to reflect on your experiences and thoughts. Start a journal or blog to write about your adventures, goals, and aspirations.

Create a DIY Project

If you are the crafty kind, you could spend your holiday working on some DIY project, making jewellery or furniture, or perhaps starting a garden.

In conclusion, holidays are a good time to unwind, recharge, and have fun. By trying out these ideas, you can make the most of your holidays and create memories that will last a lifetime. So, what are you waiting for? Start planning your holiday activities today!

Here is the list of holidays for schools in 2025:

Summer Vacation: Last week of April to first week of June

Winter Holidays: Last week of December to the first week of January

Festival Holidays:

Makar Sankranti: Tuesday, January 14

Holi: Friday, March 28

Diwali: Saturday, November 1

Eid-al-Fitr: Thursday, April 25 (tentative)

Eid-al-Adha: Monday, October 20 (tentative)

National Holidays:

Republic Day: Sunday, January 26

Independence Day: Friday, August 15

Gandhi Jayanti: Wednesday, October 2

Christmas Day: Thursday, December 25

Long Weekends:

January 25-26 (Republic Day weekend)

August 15-17 (Independence Day weekend)

October 2-4 (Gandhi Jayanti weekend)

December 25-28 (Christmas weekend)

