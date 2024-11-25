December 31 - November 4: 6-Day Winter holidays for schools in Madhya Pradesh

In a welcome move for students and teachers, the Mohan Government of Madhya Pradesh has declared a 6-day winter holiday for all private and government schools in the state.

As per the official notification, the winter holidays will start on December 31, 2024, and till January 4, 2025, and since January 5, 2025, falls on Sunday, students and teachers will get an extended six consecutive days.

Schools will reopen on their normal schedules from January 6, 2025. Of course, during December, schools will also be off on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

Declaration of winter holiday on a 6-day footing should perhaps bring cheer not only to the students but also to the teachers, who can now eagerly wait for their well-deserved break. The extended holiday period will provide opportunities for the students to relax, rejuvenate, and pursue activities outside of academics in general.

