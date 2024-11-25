Premier League: Liverpool attain second-biggest lead ever after 12 games

Southampton, Nov 25 (IANS) Liverpool's thrilling 3-2 comeback win at Southampton moved the Reds eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table, making it the second-biggest lead ever by a team after playing 12 matches.

Manchester United in 1993/94 are the only side to better Liverpool's lead, holding a nine-point advantage at the same stage.

Incredibly, Sir Alex Ferguson's men boasted the same amount of points, with 31, and goal difference (16) as Liverpool this season under new head coach Arne Slot, as per Premier League stats.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s opening goal had been overturned by strikes for the hosts from Adam Armstrong and Mateus Fernandes. But Mohamed Salah brought the visitors level from Ryan Gravenberch’s assist and then thumped in an 83rd-minute penalty to clinch the result for Arne Slot’s side.

“I’m glad we managed to win the game, that’s the most important thing. Each game is different. They have a game plan, they played very well and they managed to score early [in the second half] but we also managed to come back in the game and win the game," Salah told Sky Sports.

“I think we had a good game plan, we tried to play our game and I was confident we were going to have chances. The only focus in my head at that time was to focus on using the opportunities to score.”

The victory at Southampton also meant that Slot became only the third manager ever to achieve 10 wins in as few as 12 matches from the start of their career in the Premier League, along with Guus Hiddink and Carlo Ancelotti, both for Chelsea.

Liverpool’s 10th win in 12 Premier League matches so far this season extended their advantage at the summit ahead of hosting reigning champions Manchester City next Sunday.

With 31 points, the Reds are eight clear of City and nine ahead of Chelsea, Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion in the standings.

