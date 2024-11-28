December 2024: Schools holidays list is here!

As the year is coming to an end, schools and colleges in various districts are prepping for winter holidays. The intense cold wave and impact of the cyclone have forced authorities to consider declaring holidays in several regions.

Christmas Holiday on December 25

The nation will celebrate Christmas on December 25. Institutions, however, may opt to hold the winter break for two days more, depending on the institution's calendar.

Sundays to be Holidays Too

Apart from the Christmas holiday, the following Sundays - December 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29 - will be holidays for students. The students will then have an extended weekend break on those days.

Winter Break Dates for Different States

The dates of winter breaks differ from one state to another. Winter breaks in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand would probably begin at the end of December. Winter breaks in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh may start from January 1.

As the winter chill sets in, students need to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the cold. Students and parents need to be vigilant and keep an eye on official announcements regarding school closures and holiday dates.

Also read: November 28 holiday for schools in Ranchi