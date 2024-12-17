December 18 schools holiday in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rains?

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a fresh rain alert for Tamil Nadu, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts, including Chennai. The alert has prompted speculation that the government may announce a holiday for schools and colleges on December 18.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to be received in the districts of Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, and Pudukkottai. An orange alert has been sounded in these districts.

The weather department has stated that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Cuddalore, Villupuram districts, and Puducherry on Wednesday. Heavy downpours have been predicted over isolated places in Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, and Pudukkottai districts and Puducherry.

In the wake of the heavy rain alert, educational institutions will probably be closed on December 18. The government will officially declare this very soon.

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing torrential rainfall for weeks, and waterlogging and flooding have been reported from several areas in the state. RMC has suggested citizens take precautions and venture out only if essential.

