Bomb Threat for Private Schools in Vadodara; Holiday declared!

A private school in Vadodara, Gujarat, received a chilling email threat at 4 am on Friday, warning of a bomb blast on the campus. The email sent shockwaves through the school administration, prompting them to inform parents immediately and declare a holiday for students and staff to ensure their safety.

The police sprang into action, launching a thorough investigation into the matter. "All agencies are actively investigating the matter," a senior police official told India Today TV. The authorities are taking no chances, sanitizing the entire building and working to trace the origin of the email.

What's more disturbing is that many schools in other states also received similar threat emails yesterday. However, the police have confirmed that there are no credible threats associated with these events.

The Vadodara Police have stressed that ensuring public safety remains their top priority. "We are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our citizens, particularly children," the police official added.

The investigation continues to date, while the cyber team endeavours to identify the source of threatening emails. Further updates will depend on the results of the probe.

The incident is a grim reminder of vigilance and prompt action in the face of a potential threat. The prompt response from the authorities has ensured that no one has been harmed, and the police will continue to work day and night to ensure the safety of all citizens.

