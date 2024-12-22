DMK adopts resolution condemning Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar

Chennai, Dec 22 (IANS) The DMK on Sunday passed a resolution condemning Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B. R. Ambedkar.

The resolution was passed during the executive committee meeting, convened at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai.

The meeting presided over by DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, also strongly opposed the proposed 'One Nation, One Election' Bill.

Additionally, a resolution was passed against the proposed tungsten mining project in the Madurai district.

Around 1,000 party functionaries attended the meeting, including key DMK leaders such as General Secretary Duraimurugan, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Treasurer T. R. Baalu, Principal Secretary K. N. Nehru, Organising Secretary R. S. Bharathi, MP Kanimozhi, and other senior members.

As part of its strategy for the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the DMK has set an ambitious target of winning 200 out of the 234 Assembly seats.

To achieve this, the party has asked its members to intensify efforts to promote the welfare schemes implemented under Chief Minister Stalin's leadership.

The DMK has deployed full-time representatives for every Assembly constituency, reporting directly to an election cell operating from the party's state headquarters.

This election cell is headed by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who also leads the party's youth wing.

Senior leaders, including Organising Secretary R. S. Bharathi and ministers Thangam Thenarasu, E. V. Velu, and K. N. Nehru, are members of the election cell.

These full-time representatives are tasked with engaging the public and highlighting the transformative impact of the state government's welfare schemes at the grassroots level.

Currently, the DMK holds 133 seats in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, supported by allies such as the Congress (18), VCK (4), CPI (2), and CPI-M (2), bringing the alliance's total to 159 seats.

In the previous elections, the DMK-led alliance secured an impressive 45.38 per cent vote share. With the appointment of full-time constituency coordinators and close monitoring by senior leaders, including Udhayanidhi Stalin, the party is gearing up for a robust campaign to consolidate its position in the state.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.