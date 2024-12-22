Fijian military joins Vanuatu recovery efforts

Suva, Dec 22 (IANS) The Republic of Fiji Military Forces have deployed a team to Vanuatu to support recovery efforts following a devastating 7.3-magnitude earthquake that struck the country earlier this week.

Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said on Friday that the military team will remain in Vanuatu throughout the Christmas period to assist with the ongoing relief and recovery operations.

The Tuesday earthquake in Vanuatu has killed at least 12 people, injured more than 200, and caused widespread damage, with homes flattened and vehicles destroyed.

Rabuka said the deployment of the military team is part of Fiji's broader commitment to support neighbouring nations in times of crisis, as the country stands in solidarity with Vanuatu during its recovery from the devastating earthquake, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on December 19, a total of 148 Australians returned home from Vanuatu by the air force after a deadly earthquake hit the Pacific island nation.

The 148 citizens returned home on Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) flights that landed in Australia after the 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Vanuatu's capital of Port Vila.

The RAAF on December 18 flew a 64-member Disaster Assistance Response Team and two canines to Port Vila to aid ongoing search and rescue efforts for people believed to be trapped under rubble.

A six-person Australian Medical Assistance Team was also deployed.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement posted on social media that Australia stands ready to provide further assistance in Vanuatu's time of need.

More than 200 people were treated for injuries and local police said that triage tents were set up outside Port Vila's hospital to manage the influx of patients.

UNICEF said that an estimated 40,000 children were in need of humanitarian assistance.

A local surgeon, Basil Leodoro, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that the recovery effort would likely take years.

The situation in Vanuatu remains concerning after a massive earthquake struck the country, and the government has requested international assistance.

