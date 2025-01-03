Cunha must learn from his mistakes: Pereira on Brazilian’s two-game ban

Wolverhampton, Jan 3 (IANS) Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha was handed a two-game ban by the Football Association (FA). Wolves’ newly-appointed head coach Vitor Pereira hopes his forward will learn from his mistakes. Cunha was charged with ‘misconduct’ for acting in an ‘improper manner’ following their 1-2 defeat against Ipswich Town at the Molineux Stadium on December 14.

"We need to be ready to play with or without Cunha. We play as a team. I think we have players with different skills and qualities but we will be ready. He knows that it was not a good reaction but I look for a player not only as a player, as a human being. Sometimes even me, I make mistakes. He knows that he made a mistake. Now is to not do it again, try to keep the emotional balance, and move forward," Pereira said.

The incident occurred after the final whistle when Jack Taylor scored an injury-time winner for the visitors. Cunha elbowed a member of the Ipswich staff before snatching his glasses off his face. The Brazilian forward has also been fined 80,000 Pounds for the incident. "Matheus Cunha has been suspended for two games and fined £80,000 following the Premier League fixture between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ipswich Town on Saturday 14 December 2024,” read the statement by the FA.

The suspension means the Brazilian will be absent from Vitor Pereira's squad for the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest and the FA Cup third-round tie away to Bristol City. He will be available to return for his team's league match against Newcastle United on January 15.

The Brazilian has been a key player for the Wolves this season, contributing as their top scorer (10 goals) and providing four assists, the joint-second most.

