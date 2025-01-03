Karnataka taking steps to ensure adequate power supply during peak summer: Energy Minister George

Bengaluru, Jan 3 (IANS) Karnataka Energy Minister K.J. George on Friday directed the Department officials to take adequate steps and chalk out all remedial measures to ensure that there are no electricity supply disruptions during the upcoming summer months.

The Energy Minister held a three-hour meeting with officials from the Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd (KPCL), the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (KPTCL), and the Power Company of Karnataka Ltd (PCKL), with the discussions focusing on electricity generation, procurement, and transmission.

"Along with ensuring proper electricity supply, measures should be taken to generate more power when needed to ensure there is no gap between demand and supply," he said,

The Minister also discussed the KPCL's thermal power plants with officials, highlighting that last summer, these plants achieved a record average generation of 3,600 megawatts.

He urged that this summer, efforts should be made to surpass this record, stating: "We must generate more electricity and set a new benchmark. All production units need to be fully prepared."

Upon learning that some production units at the Raichur, Yermarus, and Bellary thermal power plants were shut down, the Minister directed the officials to establish a deadline to address the annual maintenance and minor technical issues of the plants. Ensure that all units, except one unit of RTPS, are prepared for full-scale power generation by the end of February 2025, he said.

The focus should shift from purchasing electricity from other states to prioritising power exchange. Immediate discussions must be initiated with neighbouring states to finalise agreements for this purpose, George said.

Additionally, given the high costs associated with short-term electricity procurement, priority should be given to securing long-term contracts at lower rates. This approach will allow for the sale of excess electricity at higher rates during peak hours, effectively reducing the financial burden, the Minister said.

“With the increase in solar power generation, electricity should be supplied to agricultural pump sets during the daytime. Thermal and hydropower plants should focus on generating electricity for night-time use as much as possible. This strategy will help ensure no gap between demand and supply,” he added.

Additional Chief Secretary, Energy, Gaurav Gupta, KPTCL Managing Director Pankaj Kumar Pandey, PCKL Managing Director Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar, KPCL's Director, Finance, R. Nagaraj, and Director, Technical, S. Krishnamurthy, and other officials attended the meeting.

