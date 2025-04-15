No More Toll Booths: GNSS System to Automate Highway Toll Payments

To alleviate long wait times at toll gates, the government rolled out the FASTag (Electronic Toll Collection System) in 2019. Now, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has unveiled plans to launch a new satellite-based toll collection system called the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS).

GNSS System to Revolutionize Toll Collection

Minister Nitin Gadkari has confirmed that preparations for the GNSS system are underway, with successful trial runs already completed on the Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway 275 in Karnataka and the Panipat-Hisar National Highway 709 in Haryana. Gadkari further announced that the new satellite-based toll collection system will be launched nationwide within the next 15 days.

Once fully operational, the GNSS system will eliminate the need for vehicles to stop at toll plazas, marking a significant shift in toll collection methods. Gadkari expressed his confidence that this innovative system will bring about revolutionary changes in the way tolls are collected.

Real-Time Tracking and Toll-Free Travel

One of the key features of the GNSS system is real-time location tracking of vehicles, ensuring accurate toll collection based on distance traveled. In addition, the system offers a unique benefit: commuters can travel up to 20 kilometers toll-free on highways every day, providing added convenience and cost savings.

How the Satellite-Based System Works

Under the GNSS system, toll fees will be automatically deducted based on the distance a vehicle travels. Vehicles will no longer need to stop at toll booths. To make this possible, commuters must have a FASTag equipped with a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip or use other compatible onboard units (OBUs) or tracking devices. These devices will enable seamless, automatic toll fee collection, enhancing efficiency and reducing delays.

The introduction of this satellite-based toll system promises to transform the toll collection process, making highway travel more efficient and hassle-free for all commuters.