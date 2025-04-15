64 pc of Indian employers open to apprenticeships for LGBTQIA+: Report

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) India’s apprenticeship landscape is undergoing a remarkable transformation, with organisations increasingly embracing LGBTQIA+ inclusion as a core workforce strategy, according to a report on Tuesday.

The report, by TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, showed that 64 per cent of employers have expressed openness to hiring LGBTQIA+ apprentices -- a significant step toward fostering diversity in the workplace.

While 24 per cent of businesses remain neutral, a clear shift is evident as leading industries take proactive measures to champion inclusion.

"Apprenticeships have long been a bridge between education and employment, and their role in promoting diversity is more crucial than ever. With 64 per cent of employers demonstrating openness to LGBTQIA+ apprentices, industries must capitalise on this momentum,” said Dr. Nipun Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship.

“Beyond hiring, companies need to create work environments that foster belonging, psychological safety, and career advancement for LGBTQIA+ talent. This is not just about representation -- it’s about ensuring that all individuals have equal opportunities to learn, grow, and contribute meaningfully to India's evolving workforce," he added.

Industries showing strong willingness to onboard LGBTQIA+ apprentices include the tourism and hospitality industry (72 per cent), followed by the electronic systems and electricals sector and the telecommunication industry (71 per cent).

These industries are followed closely by the biotech, pharma, and life sciences sectors, with 66 per cent embracing inclusive hiring practices.

"The integration of LGBTQIA+ apprentices into India’s workforce marks a progressive shift toward true inclusivity. Industries like tourism, electronics, and telecom are leading by example, proving that diversity is not just a corporate responsibility but a catalyst for innovation, collaboration, and business growth,” Sharma said.

He noted that emerging industries such as Global Capability Centers (GCCs) and drone technology firms are also setting new benchmarks, with 74 per cent and 71 per cent of employers actively prioritising diverse hiring.

In addition, the rising representation of LGBTQIA+ apprentices in EV and mobility (38 per cent) and semiconductor (56 per cent) underscores a growing industry-wide acknowledgment of the strategic and economic advantages of an equitable workforce.

“As apprenticeships become a preferred route for skill development, businesses must take proactive steps -- through policy changes, awareness programs, and mentorship initiatives -- to ensure an equitable and a thriving workplace for all," Sharma said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.