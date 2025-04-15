Amar Sarin creates national record at Delhi Horse Show

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) In a historic moment for Indian equestrian sport, Amar Sarin, astride his magnificent Belgian stallion Bajrang, soared to a record-breaking height of 1.90 meters in the open jumping six bar at the prestigious Delhi Horse Show 2025, held at JPC.

This remarkable feat has now been officially recognised as a national record.

Representing TARC Equestrian Centre, Amar’s achievement stands as a testament to his unmatched athleticism, precision, and years of dedicated training under the expert guidance of renowned international coach Nick Verlies.

Bajrang, born in 2014 and imported from Belgium, has consistently delivered top-tier performances and once again proved his class in a packed arena filled with equestrian enthusiasts.

Adding to the celebratory weekend, Amar's eight-year-old daughter, Shivaaya Sarin, secured gold in the Future Star Show Jumping category, riding her pony Mistral and silver in Fault and Out on her pony Fairy Tale. It was a heartwarming and symbolic moment—father and daughter both standing atop their podiums, united by their shared love for the sport.

“Balancing the world of high-performance sport with the responsibilities of leading a major corporation is challenging, but deeply fulfilling,” said Amar Sarin. “Moments like these - standing in the arena with my daughter - make it worth it.”

Amar is no stranger to the spotlight. A qualified individual for the 2025 Asian Continental Championship, he has steadily risen to become one of India’s most respected figures in show jumping.

His deep involvement with TARC Equestrian Centre, New Delhi a state-of-the-art riding and training facility - has also been instrumental in mentoring young Indian talent and fostering a new generation of riders.

