Matt Bomer & Jonathan Bailey’s 'Fellow Travelers' to premiere in India on this date

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) After winning over the U.S. audience, the critically acclaimed miniseries, "Fellow Travelers" is all set to get its Indian premiere soon.

Prime Video has announced the series will stream in India from April 17.

The much-loved period drama is created by Ron Nyswaner, with direction by Uta Briesewitz, Destiny Ekaragha, James Kent, and Daniel Minahan.

"Fellow Travelers" features an ensemble cast led by Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey, alongside Jelani Alladin, Linus Roache, Noah J. Ricketts, and Allison Williams.

Touted to be an epic love story and political thriller, the miniseries chronicles the clandestine romance of two very different men who meet in McCarthy-era Washington. Bomer plays charismatic Hawkins Fuller, who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the-scenes career in politics. Hawkins avoids emotional entanglements – until he meets Tim Laughlin (Bailey), a young man brimming with idealism and religious faith.

They begin a romance just as Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn declare war on “subversives and sexual deviants,” initiating one of the darkest periods in 20th-century American history. Over the course of four decades, we follow our five main characters – Hawk, Tim, Marcus (Alladin), Lucy (Williams), and Frankie (Ricketts) – as they cross paths through the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, while facing obstacles in the world and within themselves.

The series is co-produced by Fremantle and SHOWTIME and is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Based on the 2007 novel of the same name by Thomas Mallon, the drama originally premiered on October 29, 2023, on Showtime followed by an October 27 release on Paramount.

The eight-episode series has been edited by Christopher Donaldson, along with Wendy Hallam Martin. "Fellow Travelers" enjoys camera work by Simon Dennis and Ronald Plante.

