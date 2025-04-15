Rider registration for ISRL Season 2 mega auction opens

Pune, April 15 (IANS) The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), the world’s first franchise-based Supercross league, Season 2 kicks off with the opening of rider registration on April 24, promising new international faces, and the return of celebrated talent from across the globe.

The rider registration process covers four competitive categories: 450cc International Riders, 250cc International Riders, 250cc India-Asia Mix and 85cc Junior Class.

Riders can register to be part of the mega auction, where teams will build their dream squads for the 2025 season. Registration does not guarantee participation, it is the first step in joining the official rider pool for team selection during the auction process.

After an inaugural run that brought together over 100 elite riders from nine countries and electrified fans across Indian cities, season 2 is poised to reach greater heights with enhanced ambition, a bigger format, and added star power.

Rugved Barguje, 3-time Indian National Supercross Champion, expressed his enthusiasm saying, "The league has changed the game for Indian motorsport- making it more organised and structured, creating a professional platform for motorsport athletes to thrive. Season 2 is going to be even more epic, and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Eeshan Lokhande, co-founder, Indian Supercross Racing League, said, “ISRL Season 1 was just the beginning. With the kind of global traction and home-grown talent we witnessed, we’re entering Season 2 with renewed energy and confidence. Salman Khan coming on board as brand ambassador adds to the momentum, bringing his unmatched charisma to the world of Supercross. We’re thrilled to welcome back many of our international riders and see an even bigger talent pool lining up."

Jordi Tixier, World Champion MX2 (2014), added, “Season 1 blew my expectations out of the water. The tracks, the fans, and the constant improvements by the organizers made it truly special. India showed real passion for Supercross, and I’m looking forward to being back. I’m super excited to make more memories in Season 2.”

Brendan Sipple, International Rider for Reise Motorsports, echoed the excitement, “From the fans to the tracks, everything about Season 1 was world-class. The energy, the teams, and the entire vibe was electric. I feel lucky to have raced in India, and I can’t wait to see what’s in store for Season 2. ISRL is creating something amazing here.”

Season 1 featured some of the biggest names in global motocross, including Jordi Tixier (World Champion MX2, 2014), Matt Moss (9-time Australian MX & SX Champion), Thomas Ramette, Hugo Manzato, and many more. From Australia to France and Thailand to South Africa, the talent was unmatched.

Indian champions like Rugved Barguje, Ikshan Shanbhag, Prajwal Vishwanth, Sarthak Chavan, and Shlok Ghorpade raced shoulder-to-shoulder with global pros, making history on tracks designed to world-class standards.

Team BigRock Motorsports, led by India's Dakar pioneer CS Santosh, emerged as champions of season 1.

