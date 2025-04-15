AIADMK MLAs walk out of TN Assembly over Speaker's 'bias', seek action against ministers

Chennai, April 15 (IANS) Legislators of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) staged a walkout from the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday, accusing Speaker M. Appavu of repeatedly denying the Deputy Leader of the Opposition, R.B. Udhayakumar, the opportunity to raise critical issues during the Zero Hour.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, Udhayakumar alleged that the Speaker has been systematically refusing to allow the principal opposition party to voice concerns in the House. He further stated that AIADMK MLAs had given notice to move a no-confidence motion against three cabinet ministers -- K.N. Nehru (Municipal Administration and Water Supply), K. Ponmudy (Forests and Khadi) and V. Senthilbalaji (Electricity, Prohibition and Excise).

Udhayakumar pointed out that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had conducted searches at premises linked to Nehru and his family members, reportedly uncovering financial irregularities. He also noted that the ED had searched the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) office a month ago and unearthed alleged financial misconduct amounting to Rs 1,000 crore.

The deputy LoP further criticised Minister Ponmudy for making derogatory remarks against Hinduism and women, claiming that such statements violated the oath of office taken by a minister. “I strongly condemn the Chief Minister for not removing Minister Ponmudy from the Cabinet,” he added.

Udhayakumar said the Speaker justified the denial of speaking time by citing that the Chief Minister would make a suo motu statement under Rule 110 of the Assembly during the Zero Hour. “The Assembly is a forum to discuss people’s issues. Even after the opposition raises matters during Zero Hour, the Chief Minister is free to make announcements. However, we are repeatedly being denied opportunities to speak,” he alleged.

Commenting on the Chief Minister’s recent announcement regarding the formation of a high-level committee to study Centre-State relations, Udhayakumar said, “The DMK was in alliance with the Centre for nearly 16 years. Why didn’t it take any steps then? When Education was moved from the State List to the Concurrent List, the DMK remained silent.” He alleged that the announcement was a diversionary tactic to shift public attention from pressing issues.

