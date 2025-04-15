Changwon to host 2026 World Shooting Para Sport C'ships in September

Bonn, April 15 (IANS) Changwon, South Korea will host the 2026 World Shooting Para Sport Championships from September 3 to 14 . It will serve as a direct qualification event for the LA 2028 Paralympic Games, with quota allocation up for grabs.

The 10th edition of the Shooting Para Sport Worlds, which will see the participation of around 300 athletes from over 50 nations, will be the fourth to feature both Para Trap and VI (vision impaired) events in the combined competition programme.

It will also mark the second time the World Championships are held in Korea following Cheongju 2018. Changwon International Shooting Range has hosted the World Shooting Para Sport World Cup for the past four years (2022-2025).

The venue previously held the ISSF World Championships in 2018 and the ISSF World Championships Juniors in 2023.

"Changwon is the ideal host for the first World Championships of the LA2028 Games cycle. With proven facilities and an experienced LOC, we’re thrilled to return to Korea – a powerhouse in shooting Para sport – after eight years," Tyler Anderson, World Shooting Para Sport Senior Manager, said in a statement.

The last edition of the World Championships took place in Lima, Peru in 2023. France topped the medals table with six golds while 21 out of the 54 participant nations secured medals, with 16 claiming at least one gold.

In the last edition of the championships, 27 were crowned world champions from 260 athletes from 54 countries travelled from across the globe to compete in Peru’s capital. A further 33 qualified for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games and three world records were broken.

Bruges, Belgium held the first edition of the World Championships in 1993.

