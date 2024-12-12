On completion of one year, Bhajan Lal govt in Rajasthan to hand over 15,000 job letters

Jaipur, Dec 12 (IANS) As part of the celebrations marking the first anniversary of the BJP government, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is set to deliver significant initiatives for the youths during the Mukhya Mantri Rozgar Utsav and Youth Conference at Marwar International Center, Jodhpur, on Thursday.

CM Sharma will distribute appointment letters for government jobs to over 15,000 youth across the state and launch the recruitment process for more than 85,000 posts. These initiatives aim to fulfil the employment aspirations of the youth and serve as a critical step towards the vision of 'Suraj Sankalp.' Notably, in line with its commitment to providing continuous employment opportunities, the government has previously distributed thousands of appointment letters in two earlier Chief Minister Employment Festivals.

Additionally, Sharma will inaugurate several transformative initiatives, including 8,020 Smart Classrooms in 4,010 schools e-Pathshala and Vidya Samiksha Kendra, The Learn, Earn and Progress Programme, The Rajasthan Target Olympic Podium Scheme, Sports Life Insurance Scheme, Business Innovation Programme

These programmes are designed to equip students in the state with access to modern education and advanced learning opportunities.

During the celebration, the Chief Minister will also provide funding to 155 startups, distribute bicycles to 1.25 lakh girl students, business toolkits to 75,325 students, tablets to 23,100 students, and scooters to 21,000 girls.

Marking the government’s first anniversary, special initiatives will extend beyond youth and offer substantial support to farmers, women and workers. The foundation stone laying and inauguration of various developmental projects across the state will further bolster efforts to build a stronger, more developed Rajasthan by 2047.

Chief Minister Sharma said various programmes will be organised in the entire state from December 12 to 15 and December 17 and special gifts will be given to various sections, including youth, women, farmers, and labourers by inaugurating development works, laying foundation stones and launching schemes.

In a review meeting held at the Chief Minister's residence on Wednesday, CM Sharma said that the Run for Vikasit Rajasthan will be organised in all the districts of the state on Thursday. He directed to ensure maximum participation of youth in the organisation of 'Run for Vikasit Rajasthan'.

CM Sharma said that under the state-level Kisan Sammelan to be held in Ajmer on December 13, DBT transfer will be done under the second instalment of Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi as well as other schemes. He directed that the farmers of the state should be encouraged to adopt innovations in agriculture.

The Chief Minister reviewed the preparations for various schemes, including the making of one lakh women Lakhpati Didi under the Mahila Sammelan to be held in Udaipur on December 14.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.