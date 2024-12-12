MP CM to lay foundation stone for Rs 1,700 crore Sondwa irrigation project in Alirajpur 

Bhopal, Dec 12 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will lay the foundation stones for several projects, including the Sondwa lift irrigation project worth Rs 1,700 crore in the Alirajpur district on Thursday.

The ambitious project, which will provide water for irrigation for over 55,000 hectares of land in 169 villages of Alirajpur, was approved the Cabinet earlier in July this year.

During his visit, he will also perform 'bhoomi pujan' for various schemes of the Water Resources Department, Public Service Engineering Department and many other departments.

He will also inspect the Krishi Vikas Kendra, being established at Chhakatla for coarse grains' promotion and production.

Before leaving for Alirajpur, the Chief Minister will address the representatives of gram panchayats in his home district Ujjain. The programme is part of 'Jan Kalyan Parv' (public welfare campaign) launched on Wednesday.

He has also launched 'Mukhya Mantri Jan Kalyan Abhiyan' on the completion of the first year of his government in the state.

The two programmes aimed to highlight the works undertaken during his tenure and provide the benefit of the government's welfare schemes to more people. Both these campaigns will be run from December 11 to 26 and December 11 to January 26, respectively.

Notably, Mohan Yadav, a third-term MLA from Ujjain (Dakshin), was chosen as the BJP legislative party leader on December 11, 2023, and was sworn in as the state's chief minister on December 13.

He replaced the state's longest-serving CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is now a Union Cabinet Minister, after the BJP stormed back to power with a massive mandate in the November 2023, Assembly elections.

"Under the Mukhya Mantri Jan Kalyan Abhiyan, a door-to-door survey will be conducted to ensure that the benefits of 34 beneficiary-oriented schemes, 11 target-based schemes, and 63 services are provided to the people. Every eligible person will be linked to public welfare schemes through the campaign," CM Yadav has announced.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.