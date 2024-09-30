September 30: Gold Prices, Sliver Prices Decline

The price of gold, which recently crossed Rs. 70,000 per tola (approximately 10 grams), has started to decrease slightly. After reaching new heights in recent days, gold prices have seen a small dip over the past two days. Here’s an overview of today’s (September 30) gold rates across India.

In cities like Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Proddatur, Visakhapatnam, and even Bengaluru and Mumbai, gold prices fell by Rs. 150 (for 22-carat gold per 10 grams) and Rs. 160 (for 24-carat gold per 10 grams) on Monday. As a result, the price of 22-carat gold is now Rs. 70,800 per tola, while 24-carat gold is priced at Rs. 77,240.

Similar to the Telugu states, the gold rates in Chennai also decreased. The price of 22-carat gold per tola in Chennai is Rs. 70,800, and for 24-carat gold, it's Rs. 77,240. This indicates a reduction of Rs. 150 and Rs. 160 compared to the previous day.

In the capital city of Delhi, the gold prices stand at Rs. 70,950 for 22-carat gold and Rs. 77,390 for 24-carat gold per 10 grams. The gold rates, which remained steady yesterday, saw a reduction of Rs. 150 and Rs. 160 today. Compared to other major cities, gold prices are slightly higher in Delhi.

Silver Prices

Much like gold, silver prices also saw a slight drop. Yesterday, the silver rate was Rs. 101,000 per kilogram, which has now decreased by Rs. 100, bringing the price to Rs. 109,000. This price is expected to remain similar across most major cities in the country.

(Disclaimer: The gold and silver rates mentioned above are indicative. GST, TCS, and other taxes and duties may apply. For exact rates, please check with your local jewelry store.)

