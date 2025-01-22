Gold Rate Today: Hyderabad's Gold Prices See Steep Increase in January 2025

The Hyderabad bullion market witnessed a sharp increase in gold prices today, 22nd January 2025, with both 22 carat and 24 carat gold rates recording significant jumps.

The rate for 22 carat gold surged by Rs. 750 per 10 grams, reaching Rs. 75,250, while the price of 24 carat gold saw an even steeper rise of Rs. 860 per 10 grams, touching Rs. 82,090. This uptick in gold prices is expected to influence demand in the coming days.

However, there was no change in the silver rates, which remained stable at Rs. 104,000 per kilogram.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a range of factors, including global demand, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, the state of the global economy, geopolitical events, and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies play a significant role in shaping the rates in the Indian market. These factors create volatility, making gold and silver prices sensitive to changes both domestically and internationally.