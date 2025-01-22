Airtel Removes Data from Rs. 509 and Rs. 1,999 Plans, Shocking Customers

Airtel has made significant changes to its recharge plans, leaving many users disappointed and surprised.

The Rs. 509 recharge plan, once known for including internet data, now offers no data at all. Instead, users will get unlimited local and STD calls for 84 days, along with 900 SMS messages. The inclusion of data, which was a key feature of the plan, has now been removed.

Similarly, the Rs. 1,999 plan, which previously offered several GB of data, will now provide unlimited calls and SMS for 336 days, but without any data.

These changes have taken Airtel customers by surprise, especially those who were accustomed to receiving data as part of these recharge plans. The removal of data from such popular plans has sparked concern and disappointment among users.