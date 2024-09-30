Watch Lord Ayyappa's Harivarasanam Vishwamohanam: Girl Vishnupriya's Dance Video Goes Viral

The famous song "Harivarasanam Vishwamohanam Hariharatmajam Devamashraye," beautifully sung by renowned vocalist K.J. Yesudas, mesmerizes anyone who listens to it. For devotees of Lord Ayyappa, the song creates an even deeper spiritual connection. Recently, a young girl's dance performance to this sacred song has captivated many.

While "Harivarasanam" was being recited at Sabarimala, the young girl performed a beautiful dance. Her graceful expressions and perfect synchronization with the song left everyone spellbound. People on social media are praising her, saying, "Her expressions and emotions were remarkable. This young girl is surely blessed by Lord Ayyappa. Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa!" The video has been widely liked and shared.

According to reports from local media, the girl's name is Vishnupriya, and she is a fourth-grade student at Amrita Vidyalaya in Edappally, Kerala. Her father works at Amrita Technologies in Kochi, while her mother is an engineer at Vector Shades in Palarivattom. She also has a younger brother who is in the first grade.

The dance video was recorded by devotees while she performed spontaneously during prayers at 10 PM. The video quickly went viral after being shared online.