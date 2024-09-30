Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Wishes and quotes!

October 2 is Gandhi Jayanti, a day to pay tribute to the father of India. People also celebrate several festivals, such as Diwali, Christmas, Buddha Purnima, and so on. It celebrates his extraordinary contribution to India's freedom movement through nonviolent or civil resistance and his birth.

Gandhi still inspires billions of people worldwide today and is a source of inspiration for people who fight injustice worldwide. On the eve of Gandhi Jayanti 2024, here are some warm wishes and quotes on this great man who left a substantial impact on everyone's life.

Wishes:

Today, Gandhi Jayanti, let us all practice what Mahatma said or did and advocate for truth and nonviolence. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

May the spirit of truth and nonviolence always lead us towards the development of a better society. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

A pleased Gandhi Jayanti to all. Here's my take: If you want a different world, then BE the difference you wish to see.

May his teachings inspire us and propel us to be better individuals and as a society always. Cheers to Gandhi Jayanti!

Gandhi Jayanti is one occasion for people to reflect on the principles of non–materialism, renunciation and courtesy. We would want to make it a goal to follow these values each day.

Celebrating Gandhi Jayanti, people understand that the fate of countries and nations depends on the activities of one person. It's time to try and improve the future.

Gandhi Jayanti is a celebration of the man who taught that attaining freedom is not possible without nonviolence. Let's walk that path together.

May Mahatma Gandhi's message persist in the face of challenges and change us to become better individuals and societies. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

Gandhi Jayanti is Gandhi's birthday and is, therefore, a great day to learn from this man the virtues of simplicity, humility and selflessness. What does it hurt, though, if we try to live by these principles each day of our lives?

Quotes:

Whatever one wants to see in the world, one has to be it. "If a man loses his eyes for an eye, he will have made the whole world blind."

"We lose ourselves in the service of others only to rediscover ourselves, and we are not involved in the process."

"The weak can never forgive." This is a typical African proverb that has many meanings.

But one must really deeply and gently shake the world. 'Who says there is love, there is life.

'The future is very much captured in the saying 'the future depends on what you do today.'

'Happiness is the state of affairs where what you think, what you speak and what you do align.'

Nonviolence is the most significant force that is available to man."

